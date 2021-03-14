Davis Selected Advisers Sells 289,068 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $871,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,932,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 225,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 160,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.15. 12,849,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,628,086. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.