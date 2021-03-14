Davis Selected Advisers Sells 530,382 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530,382 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 3.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.74% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $656,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 4,741,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

