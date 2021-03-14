Davis Selected Advisers Sells 67,290 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,290 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 3.05% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 289,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

