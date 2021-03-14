Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,080,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.73% of Raytheon Technologies worth $792,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

