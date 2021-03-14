Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Hits $12.62 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $239,568.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,316,520 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

