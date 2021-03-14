Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $229,542.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.00441262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00063404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.36 or 0.00515352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,317,080 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

