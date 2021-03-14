Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 11th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DCRB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 347,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,180,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

