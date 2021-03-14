DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.92 million and $830.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,441,555 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.