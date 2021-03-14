DeFiner Price Tops $0.41 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $380,369.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

