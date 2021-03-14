Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Hits $45,450.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $682,211.25 and approximately $45,450.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

