Dent (DENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.68 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Dent has a market cap of $328.11 million and approximately $59.68 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 115.7% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,688,135,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

