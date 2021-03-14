Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $204,937.05 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $204,937.05 and approximately $137,963.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

