Dero Market Capitalization Tops $22.47 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $22.47 million and $227,920.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.92 or 0.03116164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.55 or 0.00940150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00393822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00337788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00244838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

