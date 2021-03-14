Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

