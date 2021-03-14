Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $8,789.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

