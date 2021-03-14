DEX (DEX) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 93.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $423,440.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035316 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

