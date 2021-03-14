DEXA COIN (DEXA) Price Up 46.5% This Week

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. DEXA COIN has a total market cap of $794,506.73 and approximately $128,281.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXA COIN has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00444263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DEXA COIN Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net . The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

