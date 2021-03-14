DeXe (DEXE) Hits Market Cap of $71.98 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One DeXe token can currently be bought for about $25.25 or 0.00042205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $21.75 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,960 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

