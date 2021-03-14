Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $55.19 on Major Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $746,673.94 and approximately $326,900.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $55.19 or 0.00091702 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00094643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011500 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

