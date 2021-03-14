Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,872.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $723,224.96 and approximately $5,872.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00385567 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

