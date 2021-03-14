DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $69.24 million and $5.34 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00392680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.75 or 0.05020995 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,155,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.