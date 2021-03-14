DigitalNote Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $434,589.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00394781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,033,116,148 coins and its circulating supply is 4,882,477,664 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

