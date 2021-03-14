Digitex Futures Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.