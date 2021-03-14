Digitex Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

