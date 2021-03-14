Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

