DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DISH Network worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

