Ditto (DITTO) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Ditto has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $318,868.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 tokens. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

