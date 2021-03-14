DMarket (DMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.33 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMarket has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00652025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00035570 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.