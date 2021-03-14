DMScript (DMST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DMScript has a market cap of $7.18 million and $1.99 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 128.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.