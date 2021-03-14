Dock Price Up 61% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Dock has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded up 61% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

