Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 4,328,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,342. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

