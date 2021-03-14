DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $14.88 on Friday, hitting $210.34. 9,276,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

