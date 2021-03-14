Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00364128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,756,977,746 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

