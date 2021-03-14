DOGEFI Price Hits $0.31 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $314,224.59 and approximately $44,391.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

