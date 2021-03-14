Doki Doki Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $13.99 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Doki Doki Finance token can now be bought for approximately $282.70 or 0.00473112 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $13.99 million and $268,363.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Token Profile

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,473 tokens. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

