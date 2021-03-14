Donut Price Hits $0.0139 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $216,908.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

