Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Hits $57.19 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $57.19 million and approximately $505,647.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,273,711 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

