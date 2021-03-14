DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $2.39 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.02 or 0.00941948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00337280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.