DREP (DREP) Market Cap Tops $58.75 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $58.75 million and $13.37 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,986,836,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,001,083 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.