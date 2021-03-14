DSLA Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $44.20 million and $2.38 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

