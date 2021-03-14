DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.12% of DSP Group worth $59,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DSP Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in DSP Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DSPG. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSPG stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.08, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.