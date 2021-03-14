DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,865.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005818 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.