Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and $3.07 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00061004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00066902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00509878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

