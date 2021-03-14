Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00442762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

