Dusk Network Trading 26.8% Higher This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $112.15 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

