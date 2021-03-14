Dynamic Price Up 167.4% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003306 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $190,876.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 167.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.20 or 0.03120525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00365052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.00937641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00389969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00331953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00240690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021562 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,326,570 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

