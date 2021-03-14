Dynamite Trading Up 2.8% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $139,880.60 and approximately $90,004.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,976 coins and its circulating supply is 371,140 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

