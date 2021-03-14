Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Dynatrace worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after buying an additional 822,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $52.76 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

