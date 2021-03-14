Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE opened at $39.19 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

