East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Financial Contrast

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24% Independent Bank 24.64% 15.01% 1.38%

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 Independent Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $78.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.22%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 5.28 $674.03 million $4.84 16.11 Independent Bank $196.66 million 2.70 $46.44 million $2.00 12.14

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 66 branches, two drive-thru facility, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and three loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

